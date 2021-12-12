Lynne Rabuse: Kudos to Nutcracker performers

A big thank you to the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts and Saint Mary's University for providing us with the delightful entertainment of the Nutcracker to kick off our holiday season. Kudos to all the dancers for a job well done.

I especially loved the sweet whimsy of the Peppermint Pas de Trois, the wild claws of the Rat Queen (her and her attendants dancing, of course!). The scenes with the children were enchanting, the Russian Baba dancing was rousing (where do you get the energy!), the Arabian Coffee dancers amazed with their sinuous flexibility. And, of course, all the Nutcracker favorites -- the Snow Queen and her retinue of Snowflakes, the Sugar Plum fairy, and the Prince/ Cavalier.

We missed you all last year, so this was very much a treat. Special thanks, too, to Catie Young for the musical interludes during the costume changes -- the selections beautifully evoked Christmas and the holiday season. Well done, all!

Lynne Rabuse

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0