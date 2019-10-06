The Winona Community Warming Center would like to thank our many dedicated volunteers who made our third season possible.
The support of the Winona community is vital in being able to offer this service to our guests.
The Warming Center was able to shelter 53 homeless adults last year because of the compassion of our tremendous volunteers.
We are preparing for our fourth season and will be offering volunteer orientation sessions for both new and returning volunteers.
Please join us on either from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, or 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Community Bible Church.
This will be a short orientation to go over our many changes for the upcoming season, complete volunteer paperwork, and the opportunity to walk through the renovated space.
To learn more about volunteering, please go to the Winona Community Warming Center's website.
Lynette Johnson, Winona
