Our rural communities have a farm crisis.
My family started farming on the Renk and Redig family farms near Winona in 1866.
My farmer son is trying to buy them now to continue that legacy. Sadly, his ability to do that is being threatened because our farm economy is not set up for family farmers.
Corporate agribusiness monopolies are exercising their extractive nature on both sides of the farm produce/input equation, allowing for a few big agribusiness leaders to push prices so low that only operations of their scale can produce a profit.
They are the leaders in a political system that does not allow family farmers to compete. That’s why our farm economy is in such a state and why family farmers are going bankrupt.
We are following the will of executives who do not have our best interests at heart. We need to become the leaders.
Everyone who wants a stable rural economy needs to take action. Land Stewardship Project’s Farm Crisis statement is a good place to start. Read it and sign the petition that comes with it on the website.
Pull together as the majority to take the lead and formulate a way to market our produce at a fair rate as the demand arises, as well as set our own market prices at production cost plus a reliable profit.
Our survival depends on this and cannot wait. Our co-operative love is the power we need to build this into a culture of life. It’s our move.
Lorraine Redig, Winona
