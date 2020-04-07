Lorraine A. Culver: Aren't we in this together?

In today's the March 6 Winona Daily News, this appeared: "Study: US 'wasted' months." Within the article: "The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile," Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and adviser, said last week. "It's not supposed to be state stockpiles that they then use."
My question is, Who is the "our" of the federal government or the "we" of we the people?
A dictionary I consulted defined "federal" as a central government of united states.
My thought is that we need to get the narcissistic stench of private enterprise out of our central government of these United States. I have heard and read that states have been forced to compete with one another and the federal government for needed supplies.
Isn't the federal government, as a central government, on the side of united, cooperative effort?
The U.S. is a member of the United Nations. I have rejoiced in the cooperation of many nations around the world as we all face COVID-19.
Perhaps leaders of our federal government might consider this as they forbid corporations (3M) to send already agreed purchases to another nation and they order the National Guard to the longest (time and distance) unfortified national border in the world, offending Canada, although Canada chose to not take offense.
Again, let our nation act cooperatively rather than competitively as in a narcissistic version of private enterprise.
Lorraine A. Culver, Houston
Catch the latest in Opinion
