Lori Ortega: Vote from home, stay safe

Vote from home. Stay safe. Stay engaged. The primary election is on Aug. 11 and the general election is Nov. 3.
In Minnesota, you do not need to vote at your polling place on Election Day. Thankfully, Minnesota allows voters to register to vote and vote without ever needing to leave the comfort of your home. Primary election mail-in ballots are available now.
To request a ballot online, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website .
Here are more tips on how to vote from home:
1. Confirm you are registered to vote and that your information is up to date. You can also register or update your registration at mnvotes.org.
2. Request an absentee ballot. You can also do this at mnvotes.org. Instead of clicking on register to vote, click on “Other Ways to Vote,” and then “request an absentee ballot online.” Fill out the request and you will be sent a ballot. Request your absentee ballot as soon as possible! You may request for both primary and fall general elections at the same time.
3. Vote. For an absentee ballot, follow the instructions that come with the ballot carefully. If you have questions about your candidate choices, visit Vote411.org. In the primary election, there are four parties vying for the U.S. Senate position. The ballot shows two columns on the front (with Republican and Democrat parties) and two on the back (Legal Marijuana Now and Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis parties.) Only vote for one candidate from the four parties listed.
4. Return the ballot. You can return your ballot by mail, in which case it must be postmarked by Election Day.
Aug. 11 Primary Election Vote from Home Mail-In Balloting Reminder:
If you request a ballot for mail-in, you will receive it by mail from the Winona County Auditor/Treasurer’s office. Your completed ballot must be received by the Winona County Auditor/Treasurer at 202 W. 3rd St. in Winona, no later than 3 p.m. on Primary Election Day, Aug. 11. If a voter is concerned the mail may not arrive at the County office by 3 p.m. Aug. 11, the Winona County Auditor/Treasurer has a drop-off box on the bridge/parking lot side of the building for ballots (same cut-off time).
The League of Women Voters wants every voter to stay safe and stay engaged. For more facts and details about voting from home (and helping others do so), visit www.lwvmn.org/vote-from-home.
Lori Ortega, Winona
Lori Ortega is with the League of Women Voters, Winona.
