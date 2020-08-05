Lori Ortega: Vote from home, stay safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vote from home. Stay safe. Stay engaged. The primary election is on Aug. 11 and the general election is Nov. 3.

In Minnesota, you do not need to vote at your polling place on Election Day. Thankfully, Minnesota allows voters to register to vote and vote without ever needing to leave the comfort of your home. Primary election mail-in ballots are available now.

To request a ballot online, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website .

Here are more tips on how to vote from home:

1. Confirm you are registered to vote and that your information is up to date. You can also register or update your registration at mnvotes.org.

2. Request an absentee ballot. You can also do this at mnvotes.org. Instead of clicking on register to vote, click on “Other Ways to Vote,” and then “request an absentee ballot online.” Fill out the request and you will be sent a ballot. Request your absentee ballot as soon as possible! You may request for both primary and fall general elections at the same time.