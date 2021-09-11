Lois Geiwitz: On church mission trip, an emotional silent prayer

We were on a church mission trip. This was a work trip to a youth camp in the Chez Republic. My husband was the leader.

On this day we were all working outside doing general repairs to some of the buildings. The leader of the camp came out to inform us of what had happened. We went inside to watch the television. Had to wait for a translation, but we could see the devastation that was done to our country. Because all air flights had been canceled, we were wondering how long we might be stranded. Fortunately all flights were back to normal before we were scheduled to go home.

The next day myself and two other ladies were in town shopping at a department store. A message came over the loudspeaker. The store became entirely silent. Again, we had a language problem. We found out that the people in the store were asked to have a time of silent prayer for our country and for all the people affected. They knew what it was like to be attacked. World War II was in their memory. This was a very emotional happening for us.

Lois Geiwitz

Holmen

