The opinion expressed by Colette A. Hyman about Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s vote on the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was nothing but propaganda. Looking at it as information, you surely would have included that he had twice voted to extend funding for the act and co-sponsored a bill to extend current VAWA funding for another year while a bipartisan extension could be negotiated.
To only mention that he voted against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's version of VAWA (as did Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson) does him and our citizens a disservice. Speaker Pelosi’s version included progressive wish list items supported by the gun control lobby and transgender activists.
The only reason we don’t currently have a VAWA in place is Speaker Pelosi let the current law expire. VAWA votes going all the way back to 1994 have had strong bipartisan support.
By passing a bill this spring that Democrats know has absolutely no chance of passing the Senate or being signed into law by the President, they have made their priorities clear: they would rather be able to attack Republicans for political purposes for being “anti-women” than actually protecting women.
That is truly shameful. Protecting women should never be used as a political bargaining chip. I appreciate Rep. Hagedorn putting good policy over politics by truly standing up to protect women from violence.
Liz Wirt, Lewiston
