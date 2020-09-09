Linda Soderstrom: Prevent fetal-alcohol syndrome

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 9 is the international day of prevention for fetal alcohol syndrome.

We wish that each child will be born with nine months in utero of alcohol-free nurture from mom.

Fetal alcohol syndrome is caused when a biological mother consumes alcohol during her pregnancy and the alcohol is toxic to the fetus.

Fetal alcohol syndrome is entirely preventable. It is preventable when birth mothers consume no alcohol at all from conception through nursing. There is no known safe amount of alcohol to be consumed during pregnancy.

And dads have babies too. If a couple are planning their pregnancies, they should plan to remove alcohol from the home throughout that time when they are planning to conceive and all the way through nursing.

I am a former foster and adoptive parent with Hennepin County and cared for more than 50 children -- all of whom were prenatally exposed to alcohol and Other drugs.

The damage is quite evident. The children are globally delayed. They require much medical intervention and I was happy to provide them with it. But there is no making up for what becomes organic brain damage and sometimes bodily conditions as well.