Lee Turek: COVID safety is up to each of us

I get it. We need to loosen restrictions and get back to business in the “new normal.” The question is can we do so responsibly? We do not have immunity to the virus and experts agree we will not have a vaccine for a year or so.

Right or wrong, I look at the virus this way. The virus is going to do what it does. Infect a lot of people and kill a lot of people. According to Olmsted County’s public health director, the virus “is fast and efficient.”

For perspective, the Korean War lasted from June 25, 1950, until July 27, 1953, and killed 33,686 Americans. The virus killed that many in two months. U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War lasted from 1959 until 1975 and killed 58,209 Americans, a terrible and unnecessary tragedy.

The virus killed that many in three months. As of May 15, the virus has killed 85,903 Americans, which most public health experts think is an undercount. Sometime in the next week the virus will have surpassed the total deaths of both wars combined.

We are loosening restrictions that have helped contain the virus. We have to open up and learn how to live with the virus as we have learned how to die with it.