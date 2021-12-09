Lee Gundersheimer: Thank you Winona; keep arts alive

To my fellow Winonans:

It has been my profound honor to help network, partner with, and create opportunities to employ Winona’s Arts and Culture organizations and creative individuals and ensure they are brought even further to the forefront of this city that I had made my home.

It is with great sadness I am are leaving Winona where I would have loved to continue to work to champion creativity. It was my strongest desire and plans were in place to assist in this revival and the current emergence from a profound pandemic as we all worked toward a community that is fully invested in these cultural efforts, that envisions Winona as a living work of art.

Thank you to all the supporters who have given time, efforts, and donations to this vision over the last 4 years, and to Steve Sarvi for his desire to create a position that was tasked with strengthening the city’s future by growing our already burgeoning Arts and Culture initiatives. I sincerely believe it has been of value for us all in Winona!

Please include music, film, art, prose, poetry, and theatre in your plans for the New Year and stand behind and be prepared to assist making the goals of the forthcoming Arts and Culture Strategic Plan a reality.

Enjoy your holidays with friends and family and thank you for giving me this honor to have been a part of the cultural landscape and the creative history of our community,

-- Lee Gundersheimer, former Arts and Culture coordinator

