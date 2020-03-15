LaVern Hauschildt: Thanks for helping Kiwanis Sunrisers

I would like to thank all the folks who came out to the Kiwanis Club of Winona Sunrisers Fish Fry March 6. Your support of our event means that we can continue to serve the youth of our great community with our programs.

A huge thank-you to the Elks Lodge for allowing us to hold the event at its venue.

I would also like to thank all of our members who helped with the event. Without you, this event would never happen.

LaVern Hauschildt, Goodview

LaVern Hauschildt is fund-raising chairman of the Kiwanis Club of Winona Sunrisers.

