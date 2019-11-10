On the 18th, 25th and 26th of October, the Kiwanis Club of Winona Sunrisers held our annual Peanut Day fundraiser.
We were allowed to setup at Midtown Foods and HyVee grocery stores. We would like to thank those two stores for allowing us to be there for this event.
We would also like to thank all those individuals who made a donation to our cause. The funds generated from this event will help us continue our programs for the local youth.
You have free articles remaining.
If you might consider joining our service club, we meet each Wednesday morning at The Winona Family Restaurant, 1611 Service Drive, in Winona at 7 a.m. Stop by and see what we have offer.
LaVern Hauschildt, Goodview
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.