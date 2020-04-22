Laura Armstrong: Feehan has the right approach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though the coronavirus pandemic demands our attention at this time, we must remember that the Nov. 3 election is rapidly approaching.

In just under 29 weeks, we will cast votes in many important races. Our choices then might be influenced by what we see around us right now.

A pandemic only worsens conditions that already exist; therefore, we must support problem-solvers like Dan Feehan, whose experiences as a teacher, parent and military veteran inform his plans for improving the lives of everyday people.

Dan Feehan knows that the best way to prevent effects like widespread economic damage, illness and death is to plan and establish strong systems that can withstand any assailant, whether it’s a disease, a flood or a financial downturn.

He supports changes to the health-care system, such as providing internet in rural areas to enhance telemedicine and reducing the age threshold for Medicare.

Dan Feehan supports helping farmers attain greater economic security and sustainability, so that our state’s young people can look forward to continuing their family farms.