Laura Armstrong: Agree on reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Mask? No mask? Vaccine? No vaccine? DFL? GOP?

Frustration, fear, and anxiety have dogged our steps throughout our personal and professional lives for more than a year. The issues that concern us never seem to resolve; we seem doomed to never receive an answer to the question, “When will things ever get back to ‘normal’?"

Yet despite the urgency of these immediate concerns, and despite the seeming polarity of our ideologies, all Americans -- indeed, all humans -- could agree on one all-encompassing value. We need pure water to drink and clean air to breathe; we all share a need for a safe and stable home. We want our children and grandchildren to be able to count on those too.

One way to ensure that is within our grasp -- reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Since the largest source of these emissions is the burning of fossil fuels, targeting this area with carbon pricing is a practical solution. Corporations would pay this price at the fuel source. Any impact that consumers might experience from prices raised to recover this expense would be offset by monthly payments to all. These payments would come directly from the money corporations pay, not from general taxes.

More information about this simple, effective, and nonpartisan solution can be found at citizensclimatelobby.org. That’s also where you can join the Winona County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Let’s shift our perspective toward the shared value of ensuring a livable Earth for everyone, working together for the sake of those who come after us.

Laura Armstrong

Winona

