Larry Ellis Reed: What if we need help from other nations?

After all this time of a hard-wired complacency in seeing (or expecting to see) free-enterprise capitalism as one with maintaining a self-reliant, self-sufficient America, especially in the eyes of a president expecting to destroy same toward recasting it in his image.

Maybe it was time that we as a nation start recognizing the possibility that such destruction could, one day, force us to turn to other nations for assistance for once after generations of the opposite.

So much for a blind and hard-wired true belief in free-enterprise capitalism being our rescue and salvation, our sword and shield even.

Larry Ellis Reed, Winona

