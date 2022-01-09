 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Ellis Reed: Tuning out 'My Pillow' Lindell

  • 0

It just seems as if Mike “My Pillow” Lindell, since associating with the Weird and Unwholesome Element such as threatens the Betrayal of Thy Dear and Lovely Nation to Dark and Satanic Forces, has become so annoying as to perhaps warrant his commercials or other “news” appearances being cut off without warning once he goes too “over the top” — and replaced with the choicest of Hanna-Barbera flicktoons especially.

Whether such will actually have the desired effect, let alone “play in Peoria,” is anybody’s guess.

Larry Ellis Reed

Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News