Larry Ellis Reed: Tuning out 'My Pillow' Lindell

It just seems as if Mike “My Pillow” Lindell, since associating with the Weird and Unwholesome Element such as threatens the Betrayal of Thy Dear and Lovely Nation to Dark and Satanic Forces, has become so annoying as to perhaps warrant his commercials or other “news” appearances being cut off without warning once he goes too “over the top” — and replaced with the choicest of Hanna-Barbera flicktoons especially.