Larry Ellis Reed: Talk about the poor leading on the poor

So much for the conservative Sanctii Sanctorum as expects the poor to shun any sort of charity, state or otherwise, and instead embrace mutual self-help models to save them from themselves, provided such are consistent with “American conditions and experience”—as in free-market, free-enterprise capitalism expected to generate a “guaranteed” dividend for its stakeholders.

Yet how are the poor expected to develop mutual self-help towards such an otherwise noble and far-reaching end when they’re expected to act stupid and ignorant thanks to free public education expected to emphasise idealised True Patriot Love Thou Dost in Us Command, encapsulated in bumper-sticker slogans to be parroted out at a fanatical cadence at spontaneously-called mass rallies of a style calling Nazi Germany to mind?

How can the poor be expected to embrace mutual self-help towards job placement and economic self-reliance when these same conservatives preaching same as their ideal have the delusion that offering any such aid or inspiration in their organisation will “only perpetuate dependency,” as if reinforcing another pet conservative delusion that Knowledge is some class of a Loathsome Mental Illness, Defect or Disease Requiring Serious Pariahdom in the Community?