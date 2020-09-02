Larry Ellis Reed: Privatizing Social Security doesn't add up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the one hand, the Trumpist agenda and articles of faith seek what amounts to a "complete and final achievement" of nil-rate unemployment by expecting the "habitually dependent" on welfare to find work or jobs training all the sooner -- and essentially expecting them to plan and save for their retirement solely on their own resources.

But on the other, how can such be expected when businesses have closed wholesale in the wake of COVID-19 infestation ... jobs-training programs (especially such serving targeted high- or extreme-risk subpopulations) having to close or reduce services to the point of rationing same because reduced funding itself because COVID-19.

And many of the working poor traditionally cannot be expected to make sound or wise investment decisions as would be expected under a privatized Social Security model such as President Donald Trump is discreetly seeking to push through suspension of the payroll-tax deduction?

Doesn't this smell, essentially, of doublethink?

Larry Ellis Reed, Winona

