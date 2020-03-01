Larry Ellis Reed: Party line isn't in their best interests

Make no mistake: The most hard-wired of President Donald Trump’s true believers will tend to be lower income more than anything.

And more often than not, from rural areas where jobs are limited, jobs readiness training much the same and ignorance held up as virtuous and holy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And in their luscious glory of deliberate ignorance in a (perceived) devotion to God, country and president, they will just love to pout “Look at the stock market” in seeking to deflect attention from the likelihood of socioeconomic dislocation wholesale complicated by misguided delusions about tariffs on imported consumption goods magically translating into stateside jobs creation, low unemployment and low rates of inflation.

Which is rather ironic, considering that such pushing this “Look at the stock market” trope have no money to so invest, have no investments in same, and have no knowledge of how such works aside from latent anti-Semitic canards and patsies common in such elements, not to mention a hard-wired insistence that only Christians are entitled to controlling the American free-enterprise model by natural right.

In effect, reminding us to beware images.

Larry Ellis Reed, Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0