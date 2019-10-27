I understand where certain rather fanatical supporters of President Donald Trump -- the type who love to play the “God and country” angle in excuse of the president’s acts, deeds and exploits -- are pushing the trope that current impeachment proceedings against the president “are an insult upon our Christian faith.”
Do I smell blasphemous hagiography here?
And, since when was the president to be regarded as a super-divine prophet, seer and revelator on a par with North Korea’s quasi-hagiographic treatment of “Eternal Leader” Kim Il Sung (who died 1994) and “Eternal First Secretary” Kim Jong Il (who died in 2011) ... let alone apartheid, South Africa’s forever insisting that apartheid was Christian Duty to Defend and Maintain White Euro-Christian Dominion Over the African Continent?
Larry Ellis Reed, Winona
