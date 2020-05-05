Larry Ellis Reed: Now is not the time to cut taxes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Now is clearly not the time to call for tax cuts or tax holidays of any kind.

After all, the socioeconomic devastation wrought across American by COVID-19, and the attendant closings of business and industry (with many millions being forced on relief in the interim), was clearly unanticipated -- especially considering revelations about the White House and President Donald Trump ignoring intelligence suggesting the danger of such a global pandemic last seen with the Spanish Influenza of 1918-1919 upon the economy.

That, and conservatives insisting that COVID-19 was “a hoax to discredit President Trump,” “no worse than the flu or common cold,” or even “a Chinese bioweapon of payback” for President Trump’s pattern of socioeconomic attacks on China, all lacking credible substance.

Clearly, we need to consider taxes as a necessary evil of the state to support the day-to-day functions and operations of the nation-state in good times and bad, and the recovery out of the devastation from coronavirus cannot be accomplished merely by insincere appeals.

Sometimes, it may be necessary to have to raise taxes just to repay the expense suffered upon the economy by state-sponsored recovery efforts and initiatives, well-intentioned though they be.