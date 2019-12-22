Don’t you find it rather illogically absurd, almost to the point of doublethink, for these same conservative zealots and true believers insisting that the poor need to find work, which they may not be prepared for.
They also claim that “outdated, archaic and unnecessary rules, laws and policies” (not otherwise specified, mind you) only prevent those “habitually enslaved to welfare” (sometimes for reasons outside their own direct control) from entering the job market or otherwise finding jobs and career training.
Larry Ellis Reed, Winona
