Larry Ellis Reed: Doublethink in action on retirement benefits

Talk about sheer illogic, to take but one likely example:

Is it not likely that some of the more hard-wired supporters for complete and final denationalisation of the state model of Social Security (or, for that matter, retirement savings generally) among the working-classes cannot be expected to make sound or wise investment decisions for themselves, perhaps even to the point of such translating into extreme poverty on reaching pensionable age (especially where investments of dubious or otherwise questionable merit come into the mix)?

Is this not, perchance, doublethink in action?

Larry Ellis Reed

Winona

