I can’t help but smell the sheer irony tending to doublethink among such seeking the complete and final denationalization of the existing model of Social Security based on their true belief that Social Security is essentially a Ponzi scheme.
Instead, these same people seem to be hoping to steer the working masses into what, ironic as it may seem, are borderline Ponzi schemes (alias High-Yield Investment Programs) disguised as “Retirement Savings Plans.”
More than likely based offshore for tax reasons, with any stateside presence being seen but as a mere legal formality, or so the official patsy would have it.
