So President Donald Trump contends that cuts in the emoluments Social Security recipients receive are somehow justified by a healthy and robust economy such as we are continuing to see.
Has anybody considered how important a fiscal lifeline Social Security is to millions of the retired, the disabled and the widowed -- too important to cut the emoluments they are entitled to?
Has anybody realized that such a call for cutting Social Security, and expecting his “Real American” base to rally round by appealing to their simple patriotic feelings, may really be a dog whistle call for privatization of the Social Security system at the expense of especially working-class Americans not otherwise expected to make wise or sound investment decisions to begin with?
What if we should see a serious stock-market collapse of the 2008 sort that hastened the election of Barack Obama to the presidency practically at the last minute, with voters quickly realizing Republican economic policies under Bush the Younger may not have been what they expected?
How would such impact those whose Social Security emoluments are suddenly reduced by blind and insincere appeals to “shared sacrifice,” among other patriotic patsies likely to be pushed by the Trumpist element?
Contact your Congressional legation in opposition to such a delusional ideal.
Larry Ellis Reed, Winona
