I understand that President Donald Trump, himself with a history of inciting calls to disorder against especially the vulnerable, and excusing such as being one with God and country, now wants the American people and nation to unite as one in challenging racism, nativism and white Christian supremacy.
This, in response to the recent unfortunate events as have martyred at least 29 people between them, at least one such driven by calls to race hatred.
How do we know President Trump actually means it, considering his well-documented record?
And if, indeed, such a call was sincere, in good faith and without prejudice, what exactly changed the president’s mind from past rhetoric?
Actions speak louder than words, Mr. President.
Larry Ellis Reed, Winona
