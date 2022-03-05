Larry Connery: Semcac Houston County Food Shelf to benefit from ARPA funds

As a former Houston County Commissioner, and current president of the Semcac Board of Directors, I would like to thank the Houston County Board of Commissioners—Dewey Severson, Eric Johnson, Bob Burns, Teresa Walter, and Greg Myhre—for allocating American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Semcac Houston County Food Shelf and Contact Center in Caledonia.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed by President Biden on March 11, 2021, provides for the distribution of federal fiscal recovery funding to states, tribal governments, metropolitan cities, counties, and non-entitlement units (NEUs) of local governments, which generally have populations below 50,000.

The Houston County Board recently voted to use $50,000 of this federal funding source to help update Semcac’s Food Shelf, located in Caledonia. These funds will be used for much-needed concrete and entryway repairs to the building, as well as restroom improvements and providing a handicap accessible door. The Semcac Houston County Food Shelf provides emergency food to any household experiencing food insecurity, from families with young children to the elderly.

I am grateful to the Houston County Board for being good stewards of the American Rescue Plan Act funding at this critical time. Allocating these resources to those in need reflect our community’s values of helping our neighbors.

Larry Connery

Houston

