Kim Evenson: Pit bull attack leaves many questions

On Sunday May 9 I was enjoying a beautiful evening in the backyard with my cat Daisy on my lap. At 6 p.m. a pit bull without a collar came running around our house without warning. I tried to get the cat inside but was knocked down by the dog - breaking my leg.

The pit bull then started attacking Daisy, who received numerous puncture wounds and lacerations. Daisy weighs nine pounds; the dog at least 80 pounds. My husband, Gordon, fought to get the dog away, and also sustained bites and scratches. The woman responsible for the pit bull then came into the backyard, but did not attempt to restrain the dog or prevent the mauling of Daisy. It was only when the dog ran to the front yard that the woman’s partner separated the pit bull from Daisy and took the dog to their apartment on the 500 block of Liberty. This apartment is not even visible from our backyard.

The woman kept making the point of how sorry she was, and that she would pay our medical and veterinary expenses. She tried to leave, however, before the police arrived, without giving her name. The bills have accumulated, but since that evening, she has stayed away.