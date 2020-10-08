Kevin Rafferty: Miller divisive; Kruger to represent all

One thing I’m pretty sure of, is that we all want safe and equitable communities. This desire surely transcends politics. This aspiration requires whole communities to make happen, cooperation is paramount.

So when I read Sen. Jeremy Miller’s comments, referring to Democrats as “hyper-partisan,” it deeply concerns me. This is the language of division, language that runs counter to the desire for safe and equitable communities. Is Miller borrowing from Trump’s campaign strategy? Miller has spent 10 years in St. Paul. It makes me wonder exactly who he is representing.

Can Miller see that supporting Black Lives Matter and effective law enforcement are not mutually exclusive goals? I fear Miller sees the world in black and white.

It’s becoming clearer who Miller represents, and it’s why I’m voting for Sarah Kruger. She’s clear about representing us all, not just the rich and powerful. I’m confident she’ll make a positive difference for all of her constituents. I’m confident she’ll bring us together in pursuit of safe and equitable communities.

Kevin Rafferty

Winona

