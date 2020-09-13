Kevin Krenzke: Save now for Eagles cancer fund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How can we all be able to donate a decent amount of money to the annual January Eagles cancer telethon and not hurt our pocketbooks at same time?

Each year you hear them asking us live on telethon to ask to give $50-100-200, and i never was able to just do that in a minutes time, So started brainstorming how i can save up over time to help out. So my group on facebook i started as a challenge to all of us three years ago, to save our pocket change daily and drop it into your jar.

My yearly challenge goal is easy, save up $100-plus in loose change each year and in January take it to bank and cash it in, then you have enough to help make a change in the attack on cancer also.

So Winona and all areas, I'm challenging you to join me in saving that loose change and let's make a change. It adds up fast. Seek a match ask for your first $50 saved. You have been challenged.

Kevin Krenzke, Rochester

