Ken McCullough: A different horror

I was born on Staten Island where I could see New York harbor and the skyline from my grandmother’s upstairs window. My Uncle Bill grew up in the same house. He worked in the city for many years and commuted every day via the Staten Island Ferry. He was a short, sprightly man whom everyone liked.

He and my Aunt Mary raised my Cousin Billy in St. George, a short walk from the ferry. Bill and Mary retired to an apartment just a few blocks from where they had lived. Bill died at the age of 96, still singing in the church choir, and still playing doubles tennis.

This is something he told me: on 9/11, after watching the TV news about the first crash, he went to the roof of his apartment building with his binoculars to take a look. This vista was one he had observed every day growing up and every day of his working life. As he zeroed in his binoculars, his apartment building started to shake and a deafening sound overcame him. Then the second plane passed directly overhead at a very low altitude, crossed the harbor and crashed into the second Tower. He had seen many horrors close up in the Pacific during World War II. This was different, obviously. He said that that the plane, in slow motion, crashed directly into his heart.