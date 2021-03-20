Kelly Leibold: Pine Island plans weekend for shoppers

Spring has sprung and we're ready for a bargain! The Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Pine Island City-Wide Garage Sales at the end of April.

Our corresponding Craft and Vendor Market is on Friday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the historic Cheese Factory building (101 E Center St) and surrounding park area.

Being that we're the first City-Wide Garage Sale in the region, hundreds of people flock to Pine Island for the weekend looking for bargains. Community members are asked to observe CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines while out shopping.

Kelly Leibold

Pine Island

