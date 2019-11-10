{{featured_button_text}}

Why must Parks Avenue remain closed while a private construction company works on the new YMCA?

This road was built with taxpayer money, not private.

They have enough space to make there own parking lot on YMCA property.

I just don’t understand.

Keith Leibfried, Winona

