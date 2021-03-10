Kayla Burrows: Move away from juvenile detention center

Current discussions, led by Karin Sonneman (Winona County Attorney) and county officials regarding the funding of a juvenile holding center in Winona, warrant questions and concerns.

A cage is not a safe place for a child. The department of corrections is not a place of rehabilitation. Instead of reducing crime, incarcerating youth may in fact lead to increased crime by aggravating recidivism of youth who are detained.

Research repeatedly shows that children of color, children from low income households and children who are LGBTQIA are most impacted by the Department of Corrections. We are seeing a trend of moving away from carceral punishment as a whole because we know that community funding is more effective as well as proactive. Olmsted County and others have closed their detention centers because their restorative justice practices were so successful. If Winona decides to build a juvenile detention center, we will quite literally be moving back in time.

If officials are actually concerned about children not having a safe place to go, have they considered funding programs that support families? If we genuinely want the best for our community we will shift funding away from carceral punishment and towards community support. More specifically, we should demand non-coercive mental health support and shelter care funding for youth.