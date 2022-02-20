Katrice Sisson; Thanks to Tree of Life supporters

Like you, we understand that relationships and memories are priceless. We are grateful to those who participate in our annual Trees of Light campaign to honor those you love and, in many cases, to be one of the meaningful traditions that help keep their memory alive.

We know there are many ways to honor those who have come before, and an infinite number of non-profit organizations who do meaningful work to give to. That’s why it is especially touching to see the names and remember the people who are honored through our Trees of Light tradition year after year along with the names of people who are honoring or remembering someone for the first time.

When honoring someone special through our Trees of Light campaign, you’re also making more good things possible in our community.

For example, in 2021, your gifts, totaling $56,175, will go toward supporting the fund of the giver’s choice, things like:

• A simulation lab to better train future medical professionals.

• Our local hospice program that supports patients and families through their most challenging times.

• The Foundation’s Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund for those who find themselves in need of care that they cannot afford.

• And to support so many other local services that benefit people in our community, such as dialysis, memory care and cancer care.

You have many choices, and we are grateful to all who choose to share their gifts to keep healthcare strong – and local. In the broadest and deepest sense, you are our fellow caregivers.

On behalf of Winona Health and the Winona Health Foundation, please accept our heartfelt appreciation to all who gave through our 2021 Trees of Light tradition.

Katrice Sisson

Community & Donor Relations Manager

Winona Health

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0