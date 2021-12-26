Katie Sterns: Support local businesses

With the year quickly coming to a close, I’m reminded of the difficulties our small business community has faced over the last two years. We continue to face the economic and social fallout from the pandemic, with some businesses shutting their doors for the last time. However, even in these times of hardship, I’m also uplifted by the continued charity and compassion shown by Minnesotans around the state. As we enter the holiday season, please consider supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs in person or online.

As the owner of You Betcha Box, I’ve gotten to know the amazing small businesses and people around our state. We curate artisan food boxes filled with local, award-winning Minnesota foods and drinks, specially themed or customized for a variety of purposes. We also offer monthly subscription boxes. Within each You Betcha! Box are fun Minnesota decorative packaging and “Meet the Maker” profile cards that share the stories behind products in the box. The “Best of Minnesota” box we created with Minnesota Monthly even donates a portion of the proceeds to Open Arms of Minnesota, which helps combat food insecurity for those living with life-threatening illnesses. It’s an honor to be able to help make local gifting easy while supporting Minnesota’s small businesses and nonprofits by doing what I love.

With COVID cases on the rise once again, it’s tempting to turn to huge online retailers like Amazon or Walmart for your holiday needs. But what many Minnesotans don’t realize is that, after two years in the new digital economy, many of their favorite local businesses have a strong online presence. In fact, many small businesses now have the “Shop” tool which allows consumers to shop directly from their Facebook and Instagram profiles. This Shop tool is one of the primary ways our customers purchase You Betcha Boxes. Customers can also discover reviews, share posts, follow updates, and more from your own home.

As a small business owner, I’m proud to provide Minnesotans with a way to share their home state pride and support local businesses in their gift giving. I encourage you to uplift these local businesses and entrepreneurs by following their social profiles and purchasing directly from our online store. Minnesota’s small businesses give so much to our communities. This holiday season, whether online or in person, let’s make sure to show them the support they deserve.

Katie Sterns lives in Goodview

