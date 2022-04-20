Kathy Redig: Delegation calls for end to Cuban blockade

We recently returned from a fact-finding delegation to Cuba through Witness for Peace. We visited grassroots leaders to be informed about the U.S.-Cuban relationship regarding the blockade of the Cuban people.

This relationship has, in our delegation’s view, been about “revenge.” Our long history with Cuba, truthfully told, lets people know that it was always our desire to acquire this island, and when we could not, put policies in place to punish and isolate Cuba. The U.S. is responsible for much unnecessary suffering for the average Cuban through this blockade, basically telling the rest of the world, "if you deal with Cuba, we won’t deal with you.” We are better than this.

The recent UN vote to end the Cuban blockade, 184-2, shows us clearly on the wrong side of this issue. We need to reinstate President Obama’s policies, beginning to open things up again with Cuba that were reversed during the Trump years. We need to end this meaningless 62-year blockade for the good of both countries.

It is important for us to appreciate the resiliency of the Cuban people who do so much with so little. They need foodstuffs, medical supplies, building materials, school supplies and more. They use everything they have for their people. We could learn from them in the ways they medically care for all their people, educate through college, tuition-free and more.

Kathy and Robert Redig, Debi Niebuhr, Eric Nelson, Capp Yess, Brian and Betty Singer-Towns and Paul Cienfuegos

Kathy Redig

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0