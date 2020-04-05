Kathy Benke: Thanks for aiding blood drive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona State University was forced to close its doors because of COVID-19. They were scheduled to host a Red Cross Blood Drive on March 31. A request was made to Central Lutheran Church to fill the void and host the drive. The church was happy to do so.

This note was left by the Red Cross at the end of the drive: "Thank you so much for hosting today's blood drive. We greatly appreciate your generosity and hospitality, especially during this time of uncertainty. We would not have been able to collect these life-saving donations without you."

The community stepped up to the plate with 41 units collected.

Winonans are to be applauded. A special commendation goes also to the dedicated Red Cross staff who remain on the front line during this time of national crisis. Winona and all Minnesotans thank you.

Kathy Benke, Winona

Kathy Benke writes on behalf of the Board of Social Concerns, Central Lutheran Church.

