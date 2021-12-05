Kathryn Jarvinen: Miller should rely on intelligence, not politics

Extreme disappointment in Jeremy Miller is my reaction to his effort to remove Jan Malcolm.

Miller is our District 28 Republican senator who claims he is concerned about his constituents. His effort is a disservice to our health. Health Commissioner Malcolm has provided all Minnesota citizens with a great service providing us valuable advice and information about Covid 19.

Since I am an RN, I am appalled that anyone with knowledge would think she should lose her job because of a political effort that is misguided. The approaching threat of Omicron should spell out the need for intelligent leadership in continuing to deal with this pandemic.

Vaccines have saved us in the past but many are forgetting our history. Many have died. Let us prevent more deaths and get politics out of health care. Miller should rely on his intelligence, not his politics. This is unjust and uncalled for.

Kathryn Jarvinen

Winona

