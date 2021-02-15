Kathleen Parker: Three women who stole the show:

Well, so much for stereotypes. Or should we imagine somehow that Proud Boys and violent moms are related in some new variant disorder associated with neediness? Feminism’s unintended consequences, perhaps. What kind of grown man, after all, calls himself a Proud Boy? What mother of eight finds time to riot?

Finally, but not least, Nikki Haley, the Republican former governor of South Carolina who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, surfaced after a lengthy hiatus from public life to write Trump out of the picture and declare him finished. “He’s fallen so far,” she said in a Politico interview published Friday. “He let us down” and “we shouldn’t have followed him.” Indeed.

In other words, Haley is running for president and there’s no profit in being associated with a man she never really liked. When Trump offered her the ambassadorship, she doubtless saw it as a next step, giving her diplomatic experience on the world stage. But she also took pains now and then to strategically separate herself from some of his statements and policies along the way. A shrewd politician and tactician in her own right, Haley continues to play her cards skillfully.