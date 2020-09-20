Kate Carlson: Rockey will listen, lead Winona

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A voice for all of Winona: This is what I believe Jovy Rockey will be as our first female mayor of the city of Winona.

In the eight-plus years that I have known Jovy, I have witnessed her incredible strength, determination, passion and empathy for the community of Winona and all its residents.

As mayor, Jovy will make communication and transparency between the city and its residents a priority. Jovy is planning to meet community members where they are most comfortable to learn what issues and improvements are most important.

The traditional open-door policy will be augmented with truly active listening, engagement and care.

Jovy has proven her willingness to put her energy behind the betterment of our city and is eager to elevate voices that have not been heard as loudly -- or ever -- before.

Winona’s population is growing in diversity and Jovy is the right candidate to spearhead new collaborations to build the inclusive and welcoming community we strive to be.

Jovy Rockey is the person we need to help lead our city forward, as one.

Kate Carlson, Winona

