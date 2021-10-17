Karla Bloem: Opt for traps instead of poisons to control rodents

In Jerome Christenson’s recent column, “No time for a potty mouse,” he mentioned using poison to control the mice coming into his house. Please note that rodenticides are actually a significant problem for owls, pets, predators and other animals, and there are many safer alternatives. Every day at the International Owl Center we educate people about the other options that exist to control rodents.

Research shows a large number of owls tested in a variety of different studies have measurable levels of rodenticides in their bodies. The lowest I’ve seen in a study is 40% of owls tested, most studies show 60% to 80% of owls tested, and one even showed 100% of owls tested. Most owls have more than one rodenticide in their systems, and the poison can stay in their bodies for up to three years. One dose of poison won’t kill a large owl, but it could kill their young and a single does may kill small owls.

Rodenticides have shown up in eagles, hawks, falcons, wild boars, reptiles, mountain lions, fox, deer, fish, worms and more. These poisons have been shown to alter the DNA of bobcats to make them more susceptible to mange. Outdoor bait stations are visited by all kinds of animals besides mice and rats.

This is an easy problem to fix if people just choose to use alternatives to poison. There are a LOT of options: snap traps, battery-powered zap traps (some even connect to an app on your phone), CO2 traps, and highly effective yet inexpensive bucket traps. There are also scent repellents. Avoid glue traps because they are indiscriminate and catch other animals too. If you want all kinds of creative ideas, check out the “Mouse Trap Monday” YouTube channel.

For more information visit www.RaptorsAreTheSolution.org. Thank you for helping to make the world a better place of owls (and kids and pets and other critters too) by opting for traps instead of poisons to control rodents.

Karla Bloem

Houston

