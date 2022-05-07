Karen Ahrens: Alarming nitrate well reading raises concerns

An informative and thought provoking WE ARE WATER collaborative effort was hosted by the Winona County Historical Society recently.

My husband, son, daughter-in-law, and I attended the event as we are particularly concerned about water — a precious commodity and shared resource. Although it was described as a self-guided tour, we conversed with several representatives from the participating agencies. The exhibit was interactive, seeking both our personal and collective relationship with water.

A Nitrate Testing Clinic was also provided by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture program called TAP-IN Safe Drinking Water for SE Minnesota.

We took a sample of our Utica Township private well for testing. When it was last tested in 2019, our well tested at 13.33ppm for nitrates, which was already quite high and over the limit for safe consumption. Now in 2022, our well sample tested at an alarming 19.00ppm for nitrates, nearly double the “safe” drinking limit.

Our own well exemplifies the broader issue of nitrate contamination and the extreme vulnerability of water supplies, particularly in Utica Township. It serves to renew our commitment to speak with our neighbors and local leaders about addressing these issues.

These results are also evidence for the continued need of sensible limitations on the concentration of animal feedlots in Winona County.

Karen Ahrens

Lewiston

