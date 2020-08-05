Kara Eggers: Rockey will take action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the best feelings in the world, to me, is to cast a vote for a person I enthusiastically believe in and support. I have that feeling now when getting to vote for Jovy Rockey for mayor.

Jovy doesn’t robotically say, “My door is always open,” as a way to invite conversation.

Jovy leaves through her office door, builds a table that accommodates everyone, and then she sits at whatever chair is available instead of demanding to sit at the head of it.

She does not placate but rather synthesizes information from all angles and seems to miss nothing of what is being said.

The Winona community is dealing with a wide range of concerns and we absolutely need a mayor who listens with the intention to take action to resolve these concerns.

Jovy Rockey makes detailed plans with workable objectives and takes action. She does not sit at the table just to pacify the public or to create talking points.

Jovy is the answer to many of Winona’s questions. And that is something to get excited about.

Kara Eggers, Winona

