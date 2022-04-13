Kara Eggers: East End Rec provides community safety

The East End Rec Center is an amazing facility that fosters community engagement, friendship and fun. It is where I voted and received a life-saving vaccine during the pandemic. Its existence strengthens our community by bringing us together for winter farmers' markets, playdates for kids, and community gardens.

These community-building activities strengthen our neighborhood and create safety. The rec offers so much to our community, the proposal to the city to demolish this center and build a police-fire station is not grounded in community support and the safety of children. I would be enraged to see those offerings be ruined.