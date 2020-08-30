June Hawley: Trump, Hagedorn have rescued Minnesota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you would have asked me last year what I thought 2020 would be like, I would have been way off.

I would have never guessed that we would experience a pandemic, be ordered to stay in our homes, mandated to wear masks, or that our governor would grant himself executive powers for more than 150 days. The past five months have been like something out of a nightmare because of COVID-19.

Luckily, we have leadership in Washington that looks out for us and fights back.

Thanks to President Donald Trump, Minnesota has received more than 5 million units of PPE, more than $2.2 billion for medical facilities, and completed 1.2 million coronavirus tests. With the help of President Trump and our own Congressman Jim Hagedorn, we are on our way to overcoming COVID-19 and returning to economic prosperity.

Because of Trump’s solid leadership, Minnesota taxpayers have received more than $4.5 billion in economic relief payments and over one million Minnesota jobs were saved through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Not only that, but Congressman Hagedorn is working in a bipartisan fashion with other Minnesota representatives in requesting transparency regarding IRS delays in processing the tax returns of hardworking Minnesotans.