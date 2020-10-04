Julie Chiasson: Support Rockey for mayor

As Winonans, we are fortunate to have two really good candidates for mayor. Jovy Rockey and Scott Sherman are intelligent and able individuals who have the best interests of Winona in mind.

Choosing who to vote for poses a pleasant problem.

My husband and I will be voting for Jovy. She’s a neighbor and an ordinary woman who is also extraordinary. She’s had her struggles and has worked hard as a mother and small-business owner to succeed.

Some of her top priorities for Winona are affordable housing options, development of infrastructure and improvement of the vibrancy of downtown. These are important core issues for all Winonans.

She’s done her homework and keeps asking the right questions. She studies the practical and financial issues. She’s available, listens carefully and speaks with focus, clarity and honesty. She will coordinate, collaborate and lead.

I encourage you to vote for Jovy Rockey.

Julie Chiasson, Winona

