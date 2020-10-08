Joy Davis Ripley: Sarah Kruger supports anti-bullying legislation

In light of National Bullying Prevention Month, I would like to express my dismay and surprise that Jeremy Miller did not vote in support of anti-bullying legislation.

This legislation would require that schools establish a bullying policy to prevent and prohibit student bullying. In the bill, bullying is defined as “intimidating, threatening, abusive, or harming conduct” that is either repetitive or interferes with a child's ability to access educational opportunities. The bullying may, according to the bill, be based upon a student's "actual or perceived race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status."

That Miller refused to vote for such commonsense, compassionate legislation is telling and demonstrates an appalling lack of care about the wellbeing of others.

In light of Miller's lack of moral leadership, Sarah Kruger is the clear choice for anyone who cares about returning to a sense of civility and compassion in our daily lives. She has been endorsed by Education Minnesota and strongly supports anti-bullying legislation.

Vote for the candidate who cares about the most vulnerable members of our society. Kruger has repeatedly demonstrated that she has the necessary moral conscience to enact legislation that will help our communities thrive.