Jon Grossardt: Thanks for supporting Veterans Day Vigil

The 11 a.m. ceremony was well attended, with a great boost by the Senior High School Senior Class. Our hourly watch standers honored fellow veterans, family and friends. Local volunteers provided chili and fixings, cakes, cookies, and pizza as well as coffee and other hot beverages. The Hiawatha Valley Marines provided meals left over from the Marine Corps birthday dinner. Leftover foods from the Vigil were paid forward to the local food shelf, community day center, fire and law enforcement. Thanks to All for your support!