Jon Grossardt: Keep Memorial Day tradition alive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Memorial Day plans - just to get ahead of things, I'll make a suggestion.

I suspect that many communities either are planning to or already have cancelled their traditional Memorial Day recognition activities and ceremonies.

If that is the case in your community, why not show your own appreciation for our country's fallen?

Make a cross, star of David or other religious symbol and place it prominently in your front yard. Make a sign acknowledging the fallen. Make some other mini-monument and display it reverently along with the American flag.

Buy small American flags and hand them out to passers-by who are walking their dogs (in a safe manner, of course). There is nothing that says this has to be an all-day process; it can be done for an hour or two if so desired.

In other words - don't let the current situation destroy our traditions. Find a way to continue them.

Jon Grossardt, Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0